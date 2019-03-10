Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Price.

Jean B. Price, 94, of Reading,

Pennsylvania, passed away March 5, at

Masonic Health Care Center in

Elizabethtown, Pa., where he was

surrounded by close friends and his loving family.

Son of the late Leroy H. Price and Miriam B. Price, Jean was the former husband of the late Ginny Bick, the late M. Arlene Hess, and Charlotte Asztalos.

He was predeceased by his longtime partner, Judy Weiss; his sister, Vivian Bellairs; his brother, Jacques Price; and his son, Jean B. Price.

He is survived by his 6 children: D. Kim Price, Dr. M. Lynne Price, W. Kevin Price, Jan K. Price, Jennifer Slear, and Jenette Price. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren.

Born in Reading on October 3, 1924, Jean was a graduate of Mount Penn High School, class of 1943. He then served in the 78th Army Air Forces from July 2, 1943 until

February 13, 1946. At 21, he became a member of the

Masonic Lodge of Reading.

During his life Jean was a builder, a contractor, a stone mason, a bricklayer and a manufacturer of brick, a woodworker and a designer of many homes he constructed in the Reading area.

Jean was a collector of watches, clocks, trains and cars and loved to repair and tinker with them. He was a pilot and loved flying. He was an enthusiastic skier, a longtime member of the Flying Dutchmen Ski Club and skied well into his 80s. Jean had a passion for music and loved playing the piano and French horn. He played with the Senior

Orchestra of Reading for several years.

Most important to Jean were his love and devotion to his children and grandchildren. For them he was always

available to lend a helping hand. He supported their dreams and was generous with his time. He was a big part of their lives and was an example to them of how to live each day to the fullest.

Much loved by his family, Jean will be missed more than words can describe. Love you Dad, Love you Pop-Pop - you will always be with us.

The family would like to thank the staff at Masonic Health Care Center of Elizabethtown for the wonderful care they provided Jean over the past 5 months.

Internment will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 1200 South Street, Reading, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road,

Birdsboro, PA 19508, BerksARL.org; or Reading Musical Foundation, 201 Washington Street, Suite 503, Reading, PA, readingmusicalfoundation.org.

Henninger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com



