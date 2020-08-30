1/1
Jean Rapp
Jean M. Rapp, 79, a resident at Birdsboro Lodge, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at 5:45 am in Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Rapp who passed away January 29, 2020. Born in Reading, Mrs. Rapp was the daughter of the late Harold and Naomi (Reeser) Bitting. She was a graduate of Reading High School and was a member of the Berks County Democratic Party. Mrs. Rapp was a lunch aide in the Reading School District and was in sales at Spring Glen Delicatessen, but mostly she was a stay at home mom and she loved taking care of her grandchildren, which was her main priority and what she lived for. She is survived by her daughters Kathy J. Bilansky, wife of Stephen G. Bilansky of Reading; Kim L. Delancey, wife of Eugene S. DeLancey of Oley, her grandchildren Nicole Stickler, Ian Delancey, Natalie Bilansky and her great grandson Liam Stickler. Mrs. Rapp was preceded in death by her brothers William and Robert Bitting. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at a later date in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association/BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarkesburg, MD 20871 in memory of Mrs. Jean M. Rapp. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.
