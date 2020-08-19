Jean S. (Miller) Rothermel Mrs. Jean S. (Miller) Rothermel, 86, of Richmond Twp, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at her home. Born September 2, 1933 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Thea (Deisher) and Lester Miller. She and her husband of 66 years, Jackie R. Rothermel, were married on February 24, 1954 in Reading. In addition to her husband, Jackie, Jean is survived by her three children, Rick R. Rothermel, husband of Allison R. (Trawick) Rothermel, Novi, MI, Jeffrey S. Rothermel, husband of Denise M. (Derr) Rothermel, Fleetwood and Robin M. Rothermel, Blandon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob and Josh, her great-granddaughter, Skyler, her brothers, Robert Miller, husband of Carol Miller, Fleetwood and Ronald Milller, husband of Faye Miller, Shoemakersville, and by her sister, Joanne (Miller) Reeser, wife of Wilson Reeser, York, PA. Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Lester and Richard Miller. Graveside Services will be held for Jean at 5:00 pm TODAY, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Becker’s St. Peters Church Cemetery, 267 Maidencreek Rd, Fleetwood, PA. The family requests no flowers. Donations in Jean’s memory may be made to Becker’s St. Peters Lutheran Church, 267 Maidencreek Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522 Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Jean and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
