Jean Gloria (Rissmiller) Schell, 80, of

Exeter Township, died May 16, 2019, at Berkshire Center, Exeter Township, where she had been a resident for 19 days.

She was the wife of Dale J. Schell Sr., who died in 2002. Born November 19, 1938, in Reading, she was a daughter of Sarah Rissimller.

Jean was a graduate of Reading High School. She was

employed as an assembler with the former Construction Fasteners, Wyomissing, for 30 years, retiring in 2005. Jean was a member of East Ends Athletic Club, Reading. She

enjoyed going to flea markets and loved watching wrestling.

Surviving are her two children, Donald J. Schell, of

Laureldale; and Donna M. (Schell) Farrell, of Amity

Township. There are also two stepchildren surviving, Dale J. Schell, of Kenhorst; and Daniel R. Schell, of West Lawn. In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by two stepchildren, Paul B. Schell and Deborah L. (Schell) Keffer.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 170 Tuckerton Road,

Muhlenberg Township.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



