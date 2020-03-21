Home

Jean Schell


1927 - 2020
Jean Schell Obituary
Jean Melba Schell, 93, formerly of Reading, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:45 p.m. in The Gardens for Memory Care Nursing Home, Easton. She was the wife of the late Floyd K. Schell who passed away November 20, 2006. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Ruth (Wells) Swavely. Mrs. Schell is survived by her daughters Jill A. Frey, wife of George Frey of Douglassville and Lynette A. Brice, wife of Doug Brice of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at The Gardens for Memory Care Nursing Home for the care they provided to their mother. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
