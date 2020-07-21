Jean Carolyn Schock, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 6, at her apartment at The Manor in Florence, SC. She had resided in Reading, PA for most of her life before moving to South Carolina in 2012 to be near family. She was the widow of Clyde Edwin Schock, who died May 6, 2002. Born in Reading on September 3, 1922, she was the daughter of Raymond K. and Ida (Roland) Hoffmaster. She graduated from Reading High School in 1939. She worked as a secretary at Jacobs Aircraft Plant in Pottstown, the Reading Chamber of Commerce, the Post Exchange at Fort Meade, and as office manager at Shuman Realty Company. She loved to read and study her bible. She taught bible studies for Stonecroft Ministries, both in her neighborhood and around the Reading area. She was a lifelong member of First E.C. Church in Reading. She served as sunday school superintendent for the children’s intermediate department, taught adult sunday school classes, served as treasurer of the mission society, served on the governing board, and was the financial secretary for many years. Her church was her life and the other members were her dear friends. In 2012, she joined St. Paul U.M. Church in Florence, SC where she was a member until her death. She is survived by her daughters: Carol Anne Kennett of Somers, Conn. and Janet Lee Howell and husband, Dr. Richard Reber Howell, of Florence, SC. She is predeceased by her son-in-law, Donald Hamilton Kennett. She also is survived by grandchildren: Douglas Kennett and wife, Sarah, of Chocorua, NH; Joanna Wheeler and husband, Robert, of Somers, Conn; David Howell and wife, Sheyla, of McMinnville, OR; Rev Richard Howell, Jr. and wife, Shawn, of Beaufort, SC; and Dana Howell of Florence, SC. She also is survived by eleven great grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned in Reading, PA at some future date, with burial at Forest Hills Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.



