Jean B. (Reedy) Schofer, 97, of Topton, died peacefully, Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Buehrle Center on the campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Kermit E. Schofer. Born in Port Carbon, Schuylkill County, Jean was a daughter of the late Harvey and Irene (Templin) Reedy. She was a member of Saint Peter’s United Church of Christ, Topton. Mrs. Schofer was employed as Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools for Brandywine Heights Area School District, Topton. She also worked as a hostess for the Pied Piper Diner, Trexlertown and Hometown Diner, Breinigsville. Jean was a graduate of Kutztown High School, Class of 1941. Jean is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Schofer) Van Syckle; granddaughter, Tracy Garrett; great grandson, Hunter Garrett, all of Baldwinsville, NY. Other survivors include a sister-in- law, Ethel Schofer, Topton; and a nephew, Randy and his wife Sharon Craig, Reading. Graveside services and interment in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton, will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There are no public viewing or calling hours. The family suggests contributions be made in Jean’s memory to: Saint Peter’s United Church of Christ, 122 West Franklin Street, Topton, PA 19562. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.