Jean C. Snell, 70, of Cumru Township passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:15 am in her residence. Born in Reading, Mrs. Snell was the daughter of the late John F. Hyneman, Jr. and Irene E. (Turner) Hyneman. She was a 1968 graduate of Reading High School and worked as an accounting clerk for Encompass Insurance (CNA Insurance) for almost 26 years and then at Brentwood Industries for over 13 years, retiring in January 2020. She is survived by her son David J. Snell of Arlington, Virginia, and 6 siblings: JoAnne Hinks and Judith L. Hyneman with whom she last resided; Jane S. Turner of Mount Holly, North Carolina; June M. Kocher of Muhlenberg Township; James D. Hyneman of Reading and Jay C. Hyneman of Cumru Township. Other survivors include 11 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and -nephews. Mrs. Snell was preceded in death by her brothers John F. Hyneman, III; Jeffrey L. Hyneman and Joseph M. Hyneman. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean C. Snell may be made by mail to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; by phone at 1-800-805-5856 or online at www.stjude.org/donate. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
