|
Jean S. (Stohler) Wagner, 95, formerly of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Highlands of
Wyomissing.
She was the wife of the late George B.
Wagner, who died Jan. 2, 2014.
Jean, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Edith A. (Klopp) Stohler, was born in Richland.
She is survived by two children, Eric S. Wagner, York, and Jan W. O'Connor, Ireland; and three grandchildren:
Michael, Shonne and Amanda.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Hans.
She was a 1942 graduate of Richland High School and a 1945 graduate of Ithaca College, having graduated with a B.S. in music education. She also attended the National Music Camp at Lebanon Valley College.
Jean was a member of Bausman UCC.
She was a member of the Musicians Union, Ithaca, N.Y., Musicians Union, Reading, Pa., Sigma Alpha Iota, National Music Fraternity, Eastern Star, Womelsdorf, Ladies
Oriental Shrine, Rajah Temple and Activities of Rajah
Temple Yacht Club.
Jean retired in 1986 after 32 years of teaching from
Muhlenberg School District, having previously taught
music at Spring Grove School District, Mohnton High School, Pennside Jr. High School, Morgantown and the Stroudsburg School District.
George had a passion for boats; he and Jean were devoted to traveling the world, having visited seven continents, many cruises, two Trans Atlantic cruises as well as many River Boat journeys in Europe and Russia.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1st , at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, with her pastor, the Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. An order of the Eastern Star Service, C.W. #449, will be held at 1:15 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grace UCC Cemetery, Richland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bausman Memorial UCC Music Fund, 1064 Penn Ave., Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Online condolences may be made at
www.lammandwitman.com.