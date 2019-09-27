Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:15 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Stohler) Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean (Stohler) Wagner Obituary

Jean S. (Stohler) Wagner, 95, formerly of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Highlands of

Wyomissing.

She was the wife of the late George B.

Wagner, who died Jan. 2, 2014.

Jean, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Edith A. (Klopp) Stohler, was born in Richland.

She is survived by two children, Eric S. Wagner, York, and Jan W. O'Connor, Ireland; and three grandchildren:

Michael, Shonne and Amanda.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Hans.

She was a 1942 graduate of Richland High School and a 1945 graduate of Ithaca College, having graduated with a B.S. in music education. She also attended the National Music Camp at Lebanon Valley College.

Jean was a member of Bausman UCC.

She was a member of the Musicians Union, Ithaca, N.Y., Musicians Union, Reading, Pa., Sigma Alpha Iota, National Music Fraternity, Eastern Star, Womelsdorf, Ladies

Oriental Shrine, Rajah Temple and Activities of Rajah

Temple Yacht Club.

Jean retired in 1986 after 32 years of teaching from

Muhlenberg School District, having previously taught

music at Spring Grove School District, Mohnton High School, Pennside Jr. High School, Morgantown and the Stroudsburg School District.

George had a passion for boats; he and Jean were devoted to traveling the world, having visited seven continents, many cruises, two Trans Atlantic cruises as well as many River Boat journeys in Europe and Russia.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1st , at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, with her pastor, the Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. An order of the Eastern Star Service, C.W. #449, will be held at 1:15 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grace UCC Cemetery, Richland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bausman Memorial UCC Music Fund, 1064 Penn Ave., Wyomissing, PA 19610.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now