Jean D. (Hammond) Wasser, 94, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Warren L. Wasser, who died May 17, 2006. Jean, a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Virginia S. (Shearer) Hammond, was born in Reading on June 28, 1925. She is survived by a son, Warren L. Wasser, Jr.; and three step grandsons. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karol A. Shirk. She was a long-time member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, and was a member of the Church Alter Guilds and Ladies Fellowship. She was a 1943 graduate of Wilson High School and graduated from both the former Reading Business Institute and McCann’s Business School. She retired as the Administrative Secretary in 1974 from the former Berks Co. Vocational Technical School, having previously worked for the Govern Mifflin School District, having worked there from 1954-1968. A private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, 591 N. Church Road, Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

