Jean (Adams) Winkler, 79, of Kutztown passed away May 1, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Rudolf Winkler. Born in Dryville, on March 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Catherine (Schlegel) Adams. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1959 and a 1963 graduate of Kutztown State College, later earning her master’s degree there as well. She taught elementary school in the Boyertown District and was a substitute in the Fleetwood schools. Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Rudolf, her daughter, Joanna, wife of Kenneth Reitmeyer, and a grandddaughter, Elisabeth. She is also survived by brothers Jerryl and Jan and was predeceased by brothers, Jon, Joel, and Jay. She was loved by many extended family members and friends. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of your choice. Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements

