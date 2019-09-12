Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Zettlemoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Boyer) Zettlemoyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean (Boyer) Zettlemoyer Obituary

Jean E. Zettlemoyer, 77, of Albany Twp., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice Unit, Allentown.

She was the wife of Benjamin A. Zettlemoyer Jr., who died May 1, 2018.

Born in Denver, she was the daughter of the late Adam A. Boyer and Elsie (Steinmetz) Boyer Seaman. Jean worked for the Hamburg Broom Works. She was a member of Frieden's Church, Lenhartsville. Jean loved reading and watching old shows on television. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her children: Sandra L. (Zettlemoyer) Keim, Albany Twp.; Benson D. Zettlemoyer, Rockland

Twp.; David L. Zettlemoyer, and his wife, Pamela; and James P. Zettlemoyer, and his wife, Valerie, both of Greenwich Twp.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy M. (Zettlemoyer) Kerns; and her brothers and sisters.

Services will be held on Monday, at 1:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Frieden's Cemetery, Lenhartsville. A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Monday, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now