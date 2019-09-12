|
|
Jean E. Zettlemoyer, 77, of Albany Twp., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice Unit, Allentown.
She was the wife of Benjamin A. Zettlemoyer Jr., who died May 1, 2018.
Born in Denver, she was the daughter of the late Adam A. Boyer and Elsie (Steinmetz) Boyer Seaman. Jean worked for the Hamburg Broom Works. She was a member of Frieden's Church, Lenhartsville. Jean loved reading and watching old shows on television. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her children: Sandra L. (Zettlemoyer) Keim, Albany Twp.; Benson D. Zettlemoyer, Rockland
Twp.; David L. Zettlemoyer, and his wife, Pamela; and James P. Zettlemoyer, and his wife, Valerie, both of Greenwich Twp.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy M. (Zettlemoyer) Kerns; and her brothers and sisters.
Services will be held on Monday, at 1:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,
Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Frieden's Cemetery, Lenhartsville. A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Monday, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit,
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019