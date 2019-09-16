Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,
548 Old Swede Rd.
Douglassville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
548 Old Swede Rd.
Douglassville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeane Rohrbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeane (Schurr) Rohrbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeane (Schurr) Rohrbach Obituary

Jeane (Schurr) Rohrbach, 90, of Douglassville, Pa.,

peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Heatherwood Retirement Community in Burke, Va.

Born in Douglassville, Union Twp., Pa., she was the daughter of the late Roy H. and Ida V. Schurr. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald V. Rohrbach and a loving mother to her children.

Jeane was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church,

Douglassville, Pa. She graduated from North Coventry High School in 1947 where she served as class president of her sophomore year and co-captain of the cheerleading squad, senior year. Jeane was employed as an executive

assistant for her late father's company, Berks Associates Inc., Douglassville, and was a devoted homemaker to her family for over 66 years.

An active member of her church, Jeane was very involved in St. Paul's Annual "Christmas Bazaar," where she assisted in the preparations of homemade shoo-fly pies and

handmade wreaths. She loved her card club, baking,

entertaining, ceramics and taking care of others. Jeane's love for her family and friends was her life's passion. All who knew Jeane knew just how sweet, kind and

tenderhearted of a person she was. She will be truly missed.

Surviving Jeane are one sister, Alma S. Millard, wife of Robert E., of Topton, Pa.; one daughter, Kathy R. Farenish, wife of John M., of Fairfax Station, Va.; and one son, Jeffrey A. Rohrbach, husband of Ann B., of Annapolis, Md. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Kathryn, Kyle and Alexander.

Jeane was predeceased by two sisters, Eilene S. Villa,

Gladys M. Philon; and three brothers, J. Harry Schurr Jr., H. Lester Schurr and Melvin R. Schurr.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Rd.,

Douglassville, PA 19518, from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. A

memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, at the above address.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now