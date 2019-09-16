|
Jeane (Schurr) Rohrbach, 90, of Douglassville, Pa.,
peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Heatherwood Retirement Community in Burke, Va.
Born in Douglassville, Union Twp., Pa., she was the daughter of the late Roy H. and Ida V. Schurr. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald V. Rohrbach and a loving mother to her children.
Jeane was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church,
Douglassville, Pa. She graduated from North Coventry High School in 1947 where she served as class president of her sophomore year and co-captain of the cheerleading squad, senior year. Jeane was employed as an executive
assistant for her late father's company, Berks Associates Inc., Douglassville, and was a devoted homemaker to her family for over 66 years.
An active member of her church, Jeane was very involved in St. Paul's Annual "Christmas Bazaar," where she assisted in the preparations of homemade shoo-fly pies and
handmade wreaths. She loved her card club, baking,
entertaining, ceramics and taking care of others. Jeane's love for her family and friends was her life's passion. All who knew Jeane knew just how sweet, kind and
tenderhearted of a person she was. She will be truly missed.
Surviving Jeane are one sister, Alma S. Millard, wife of Robert E., of Topton, Pa.; one daughter, Kathy R. Farenish, wife of John M., of Fairfax Station, Va.; and one son, Jeffrey A. Rohrbach, husband of Ann B., of Annapolis, Md. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Kathryn, Kyle and Alexander.
Jeane was predeceased by two sisters, Eilene S. Villa,
Gladys M. Philon; and three brothers, J. Harry Schurr Jr., H. Lester Schurr and Melvin R. Schurr.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Rd.,
Douglassville, PA 19518, from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. A
memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, at the above address.
Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of arrangements.