Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
3707 Conrad Weiser Parkway
Womelsdorf, PA
View Map
Jeanette Cherubin


1950 - 2020
Jeanette Cherubin Obituary
Jeanette Cherubin was born April 22, 1950, to Arthur and Jean McConnell. She was one of seven children, who was affectionately called Nettie. Jeanette passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at home. Jeanette was married to her husband and spiritual partner Wiener on June 27, 1998. They parented their 1 child together, their daughter Dawn. Wiener brought along 4 children from a prior marriage so the family grew quickly. Nettie leaves behind her husband Wiener, daughter Dawn, sisters Kathy & Debra, brother in law Nathaniel, stepchildren Rachelle and Gloria, 6 nieces and nephews and 9 grandchildren. Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, Feb. 22nd, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3707 Conrad Weiser Parkway, Womelsdorf. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
