Jeanette M. Colon, 63, of Womelsdorf, passed away

Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Antonio P. Colon, with whom she would have shared 30 years of marriage on Sept. 3rd.

Jeanette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Shirley

(Johnson) Russ, was born in Great Lake, Ill.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Gregory Ulrich, husband of Stephanie, Robesonia; and

Jerry Giles, St. Augustine, Fla.; a daughter, Julie Sechrist, Wernersville; a brother, Joseph Russ Jr., Atlanta, Ga.; and four grandchildren: Westyn, Gavin, and Kolton Ulrich, and Jarrett Sechrist.

She was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and worked in banking as a senior loan specialist.

Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

