Jeanette Cronan

Jeanette Marie (Donatelli) Cronan, of Shillington, passed away on August 27, 2020. Born in Hamburg to the late Antonio and Maria (Amicone) Donatelli, she was able to celebrate her 85th birthday with her family. Jeanette was the widow of Richard Cronan, who passed away in 2005. Growing up, Jeanette attended Hamburg School District and St Mary’s Church. Jeanette worked at Alexander’s Jewelry Store in Hamburg, Chanel / Rickels Hardware, and retired from Governor Mifflin School District as a Cook and Baker. Her favorite job was babysitting her grandchildren. She was an active member of St Johns de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, and, until recently, participated with The Prime Timers, going to casinos and shows, playing bingo, and trips to places of interest. Jeanette loved the Poconos for the changing of the leaves. A great cook, she was best known for her sour cream cookies, awesome lasagna, and oyster filling.smaller version She will be extremely missed by all who loved her and leaves behind her children, Carol Stuebner (Bryan), Michael, Patrick, and Christopher (Kathy Herb), and her grandchildren, Blake, Logan, Austin, Mackenzie, Shaniah, and Harrison. She is also survived by her sister Antoinette Shepherd (Larry), sister-in-law Catherine (Cronan) Krick, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her siblings Luciano, Antonio, John, Ralph (Bill) Joseph, Ellisa, Mary, Anne, Lolita and two siblings that passed very young. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN. 38105 A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 AM at St John De La Salle R.C.C, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects Thursday evening from 6 PM until 8 PM and again Friday morning from 9:00 AM until 9:30 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Entombment at Gethsemane Mausoleum will follow mass. Webcasting of the services will be available and condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.