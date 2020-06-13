Jeanette Ebert

Jeanette J. (Levan) Ebert Jeanette J. (Levan) Ebert, 88, of Mertztown, formerly of Lenhartsville, and Anchorage, AK, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, In-Patient Hospice Unit, Salisbury Township. Born in Lenhartsville, she was a daughter of the late Irwin R. and Mary R. (Mengel) Levan. SURVIVORS: Jeanette is survived by three daughters: Charlotte M. (Ebert), widow of Daniel Cronrath, Kutztown; Claudia M. (Ebert) DeLong, companion of Stanley G. Bauman, Mertztown; and Connie S. (Ebert), wife of Scott R. Fenstermacher, Kutztown; and a son, Clyde K., husband of June (Saupan) Ebert, Anchorage, AK. Other survivors include, a sister, Mae (Levan) widow of Russell Stump, Lenhartsville; and a brother, Irwin Levan, Shoemakersville. There are eleven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; A daughter-in-law, Roslyn (Stauffer) widow of Craig S. Ebert, Lenhartsville. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was predeceased by sons, Craig S. Ebert; and Clair P. Ebert. She was also predeceased by four brothers and one sister. SERVICES: A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with Reverend Jeffrey J. Butz officiating. Inurnment in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Kutztown. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.