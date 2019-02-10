Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette (Skopek) Eck.

Jenette L. Eck, 56, of Centerport, passed away in her residence on Saturday,

February 9, 2019.

She was the wife of Gary T. Eck. They were married on September 7, 1985, and celebrated thirty-three years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of John and Joanne (Weidman) Skopek, Bern Township. Jenette was a 1980 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and received an associate degree in paralegal

studies from Pennsylvania State University, Berks Campus. She was a corporate secretary and vice president of Human Resources for Leesport Bank, then Vist Bank. Jenette was a member of Epler's Church, Bern Township. While working she was involved with the United Way. Jenette was

affiliated with the Parkinson's Foundation and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. She was very active with the Young Onset Parkinson's Forum. Jenette was a card shark and enjoyed playing games and word games on her computer. She loved cats and enjoyed

traveling and camping.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are her children, Kyle T. Eck and his wife Erika, Hamburg; Raechel M. (Eck) Hess, Williamsport; two grandsons, Bodie Hess and Cameron Eck; and a sister, Angela (Skopek), wife of Donnie Carl, Frackville.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery,

Perry Township. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Parkinson's

Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131, in memory of Jenette L. Eck.

