Jeanette F. Heffner-Brown, 84, of Temple, passed away Friday, January 17th in the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte, PA. Jeanette was happily married for thirty six years to Kevin M. Brown. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Elwood C. Pfleger and Myra B. (Weaver) Pfleger. She was employed by Molly Fasteners in Temple for eleven years retiring in 1992. She loved animals which lead to her employment at Peacock Bridge Kennels where she worked for many years. She was formerly a member of Alsace Manor Fire Co., Blandon Fire Co., and the Reading Co. Boosters. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Additional survivors include her children, Brett R. Heffner of Shillington, Todd K. Heffner of Bernville, and Coleen Heffner, companion of Rick Messner of Birdsboro. She is predeceased by a son, Michael R. Heffner. She is survived by four grandchildren, Jessica Gunter, Brett and Matthew Heffner, and Michael Grimes. There are four great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 25th at 11 am in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple with Reverend Grant Wickert officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday morning from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 and the Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020