Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Heffner-Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette F. Heffner-Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette F. Heffner-Brown Obituary
Jeanette F. Heffner-Brown, 84, of Temple, passed away Friday, January 17th in the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte, PA. Jeanette was happily married for thirty six years to Kevin M. Brown. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Elwood C. Pfleger and Myra B. (Weaver) Pfleger. She was employed by Molly Fasteners in Temple for eleven years retiring in 1992. She loved animals which lead to her employment at Peacock Bridge Kennels where she worked for many years. She was formerly a member of Alsace Manor Fire Co., Blandon Fire Co., and the Reading Co. Boosters. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Additional survivors include her children, Brett R. Heffner of Shillington, Todd K. Heffner of Bernville, and Coleen Heffner, companion of Rick Messner of Birdsboro. She is predeceased by a son, Michael R. Heffner. She is survived by four grandchildren, Jessica Gunter, Brett and Matthew Heffner, and Michael Grimes. There are four great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 25th at 11 am in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple with Reverend Grant Wickert officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday morning from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 and the Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -