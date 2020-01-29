Home

Jeanette F. Noll, age 68, of Fleetwood, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the Reading Hospital Tower Health, West Reading. She is the wife of Clarence R. Noll they celebrated 45 years of marriage on October 12th. Jeanette was born in Pike Township, the daughter of the late Paul Marburger and Alice (Reintnauer) Marburger. She was a graduate of Oley Valley High School. Jeanette loved being with her family at family gatherings. She especially enjoyed being a homemaker. Her other interests where painting and she loved going to auctions or fairs. She is survived by her husband Clarence and children Jennifer L. Noll, Jeremy L. Noll, Becky M. Noll all of Fleetwood and Jason R. Noll of Reading. Other survivors are brothers Gerald Marburger and Stanley Marburger both of Oley, and sisters Mildred (Marburger) Brown of Leesport, Helen (Marburger) Jennings of Fleetwood and Marianne (Marburger) Sheeler of New York. Jeanette was preceded in death by her son Bobby J. Noll, siblings Claude Marburger and Erma (Marburger) Shimp. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 7:00PM to 9:00 PM and Saturday morning 10:00 AM to 11:00AM at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
