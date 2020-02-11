|
|
Jeanette H. Showalter, 92 of Reading passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Tower Health – Reading Hospital where she was a patient. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Robert B. and Mary C. (Swartz) Richards. She was predeceased by her first husband, Russell W. Halteman on October 25, 1969 and her second husband, Elmer J. Showalter on May 25, 2008. She was a 1945 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed as a receptionist for Dr. Ralph Keeport and then worked as a secretary at Corbits, Gilbert Associates and finally Pagoda Industries until retiring. She enjoyed sewing, traveling with Elmer and spending 14 winters in Florida with him. She was a member of the Green Valley Country Club for 65 years where she was active in the Ladies Auxillary. She is survived by her loving son, R. Glenn Halteman of Reading. Also surviving are her stepsons, Robert C. Halteman and wife Jackie of Lititz and James E. Showalter of Reading and her step daughter Lizabeth, wife of Steve Pawlyk of Grill. She is also survived by her brother Robert S. Richards of Muhlenberg and her sister Catherine (Kitty), widow of William Fehr of Myerstown. She is also survived by 2 nieces, 2 nephews and 3 step grandchildren. Services will be held in Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Exeter Township on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends and family may call on Friday from 9:30-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020