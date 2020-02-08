|
|
Jeanette M. (Gross) Hoch, 85, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Richard W. Hoch, Sr. for over 63 years before he passed away on July 13, 2017. Jeanette was the daughter of the late George F. Gross, Sr. and Lillian M. (Ringler) Gross. She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Sandra Rowan for over 5 years and prior to that, she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Jeanette was an extremely gifted singer. She sang professionally with her father for the Civic Opera House in Reading, PA. She also sang for the Sweet Adeline’s Barbershop Quartet and the church choirs at Holy Guardian Angels R.C.C. and St. Margaret R.C.C. Her voice was so beautiful that she was often asked to sing at weddings, including her own children’s weddings. Jeanette really enjoyed going to see Broadway musicals and also Sight and Sound stage shows. You could definitely hear her cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and the Flyers. Jeanette was an avid reader and enjoyed doing ceramics. There was nothing more important to Jeanette than her family. She adored her husband, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sense of humor, kindness and love will be greatly missed by all of the lives that she touched. Jeanette is survived by her children; Mary T. Walls, wife of William, of Reading; Sherri M. Blackwell, of Sinking Spring; Michael G. Hoch, of Reading; Kristina E. Comoh, of Sinking Spring; Kathe D. Hoch, of Sinking Spring; Jennie P. Pietrobone, wife of Jarrod, of Sinking Spring and her daughter-in-law, Susan Hoch, of Leesport. She is also survived by her 15 loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings: Anna May Gable, George F. Gross, Jr., William Gross, Sr., Deborah Kirk and Kathy Knoblauch. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jeanette is predeceased by her son, Richard W. Hoch, Jr., granddaughter, Elizabeth Blackwell and her sister, Barbara Dreibelbis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Bean Funeral Home at 3825 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Amy Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. The family will receive guests at the Bean Funeral Home on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Cat Works, PO Box 15171, Reading, PA 19612. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020