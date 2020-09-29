Jeanette Lynch

Jeanette “Jan” Lynch (Kennedy), 93, of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at The Highlands in Wyomissing. Jan was born in Hamilton, Ontario Canada. She was the only child of Andrew Watt Kennedy and Mary Anderson Thomson. Jan grew up in Sayre, Pennsylvania where she graduated from Sayre Pennsylvania High School, Class of 1945. Jan attended Drexel University, graduating in 1949 with a B.S. degree. After graduation, Jan taught for three years at Robert Stacy Junior High School in Burlington, NJ. In college, Jan met and dated fellow Drexel student and graduate John W. Lynch and they were married on August 16, 1952. Jan and John lived in Riverton, NJ, in Utica, NY, and in 1960 moved to Wyomissing, PA. Jan and John lived for thirty years in Wyomissing and raised four children there. In 1989 they moved to Shillington, where they lived until John’s death in November 2001. Jan remained in Shillington until 2014, when she moved to The Highlands at Wyomissing. Jan was a licensed realtor working for a number of years with Miller Real Estate. She worked with Reading Area Community College to provide transition services to immigrant Americans. Jan was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Reading, PA. She was a volunteer for many years, including with The Women’s Exchange of West Reading and with Christ Church Altar Guild. She was an active bridge player throughout her later years. Jan’s was a life full of family, many interests and people. Always engaged and thoughtful, Jan had many best and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her husband John. Jan is survived by four loving children: Leslie; Jackie, wife of Tom Kase; Andy, husband of Stephanie; and Suzy, wife of Fred Allerton. Jan is the treasured grandmother of eight and great grandmother of four, all aged three or younger. The family expresses its gratitude to The Highlands community for the friendship and support offered to Jan since 2014. A private service will be held at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
