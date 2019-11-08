|
Jeanette (Martin) Rettew, 67, of Alsace Township, passed away November 6, 2019, in ManorCare Laureldale. She was the wife of Donald Richard Rettew, whom she married December 4, 1971. Born in Lancaster, Pa., on May 17, 1952, she was a daughter of Ralph Henry Martin of Manheim, Lancaster County, and the late Gwen Arlene (Sterneman) Martin. She was a 1970 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. Jeanette loved doing crafts, spending time with her family, camping and traveling. She is also survived by a daughter, Melissa Anne, wife of Jeffrey A. Epler, of Muhlenberg Township. Also surviving are her siblings, Sandra K. Zook, wife of Eli of Leola, Pa.; and Jeffrey L. Martin, husband of Connie (Vidzicki), of Leola, Pa. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael John Rettew, who passed away in 2014; and her sister, Susan A. Garrett, who passed away in 2015. Services will be held Tuesday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 10 am until time of service. The burial will be a private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frieden’s Evengelical Lutheran Chuch, c/o Oley Valley Food Bank, 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley PA, 19547. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019