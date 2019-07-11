Jeanette Rita (DelGrosso) Stepp, 88, passed away on July 3, 2019, in

Douglassville, Pennsylvania, alongside her family, following a brave battle with cancer.

Born in the "Lincoln Town" section of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, Jeanette was

deeply loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Stepp, to whom she was married for 58 years. Jeanette met Bill at the Sunnybrook Ballroom, where he quite literally swept her off her feet while Glenn Miller played. Jeanette lived an incredible life with Bill, traveling often. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was an excellent cook.

A devout Catholic, Jeanette was a member of St. Clare Parish and later, St. Teresa of Calcutta. She was also a loyal volunteer at American Red Cross blood drives.

Jeanette is survived by two sons, Scott (Douglassville, Pa.) and Steven (Norcross, Ga.). She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Karen Stepp (Scott). In addition, Jeanette is survived by four grandchildren: Brittany (Philadelphia, Pa.), Weston (Sacramento, Calif.), Katie (Atlanta,Ga.), and Billy (Atlanta, Ga.). In Jeanette's words, her grandchildren were her life.

Her sister, Elvira Messner; and brother, Fred DelGrosso, predeceased Jeanette.

Jeanette is survived by her brother, Lew DelGrosso (Birdsboro, Pa.) and his wife, Brenda.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20th, at St. Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473. Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and a Mass will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanette's memory to the American Red Cross: 431 18th Street, NW Washington, DC 2006-5009.



