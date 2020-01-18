Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanie Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanie L. Swartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanie L. Swartz Obituary
Jeanie L. Swartz, 69, of Hamburg, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at 5:37 am in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Charles Swartz. Born in Chambersburg, Mrs. Swartz was the daughter of the late William and Bertha (Reese) Morrow. She was employed by the Wilson School District as a teacher’s assistant and was a nurse’s aide at Mifflin Center. In her later years, she was a caregiver for close friends. Mrs. Swartz was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. She is survived by her son Brad L. Edwards, companion of Nicole L. Geisler, both of of Lower Alsace Township and her granddaughter Ashley Byers and her great grandchildren Isabella and Landon. She is also survived by her brother Brian Morrow of Chambersburg. Mrs. Swartz was preceded in death by her daughter Terri Edwards and brother William Morrow. Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Thursday 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be given at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -