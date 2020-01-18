|
Jeanie L. Swartz, 69, of Hamburg, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at 5:37 am in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Charles Swartz. Born in Chambersburg, Mrs. Swartz was the daughter of the late William and Bertha (Reese) Morrow. She was employed by the Wilson School District as a teacher’s assistant and was a nurse’s aide at Mifflin Center. In her later years, she was a caregiver for close friends. Mrs. Swartz was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. She is survived by her son Brad L. Edwards, companion of Nicole L. Geisler, both of of Lower Alsace Township and her granddaughter Ashley Byers and her great grandchildren Isabella and Landon. She is also survived by her brother Brian Morrow of Chambersburg. Mrs. Swartz was preceded in death by her daughter Terri Edwards and brother William Morrow. Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Thursday 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be given at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020