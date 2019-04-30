Jeanne Beck-Gardier, 78, of Newton Township, died Saturday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton.

Her first husband, Lanny M. Beck, died in 1968. Her husband of 42 years is Joseph Gardier.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Harvey and

Lydia Sensenig. She was a graduate of Kutztown University and received her master's degree from Bloomsburg

University. Prior to retirement, she was the co-owner of McClintock Florist in Clarks Summit. She was also a vision and blind specialist at NEIU. She was a consultant for the Deaf and Blind Association of PA, a board member and

volunteer at the ARC of NEPA and the recipient of the

Elinor H. Long award for Outstanding Pennsylvania

Educator.

She was a very active member of the Countryside

Community Church and the Abington Senior Center. She was an avid painter, traveler and enjoyed playing bridge at the Dalton Library.

Also surviving are two sons, Steven Beck and his wife

Karen Shea, San Bruno, Calif., and Michael Beck and his wife Christine, Clarks Summit; two sisters, Jan Boyd and her husband Randy, Reading, and Dayle Bitting and her husband John, Shillington; two brothers-in-law, Leon Schock, Wernersville, Pa., and Robert Gibilisco, Mohnton, Pa.; two grandchildren, Cierra Beck, N.Y., and Michael Beck, Clarks Summit; several nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as extended Beck and Gardier family.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Schock and Carol Ann Gibilisco.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Countryside Community Church, 14001 Orchard Dr., Clarks Summit, with services by Pastor Mark Terwilliger. All those attending should go directly to the church.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA; and from 9 until time of the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Countryside Community Church or the ARC of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.



