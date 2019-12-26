|
|
Jeanne D. (Wix) Maddaloni, 89, passed away December 21, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Dominic J. Maddaloni, who predeceased her on June 5, 2013. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Marshall Wix and Evelyn (Roland), wife of Frank Matthew. Jeanne was a graduate of Reading High School. She was a seamstress for over 35 years last working from her home. In here earlier years she was employed by Custom Sportswear and Arkay in Reading. She was also a member of the Sewing Guild of Berks County. Jeanne was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading. She was survived by her four sons, NIcholas J., husband of Rachelle Maddaloni, Annville; Joseph M., husband of Audrey Maddaloni; Stony Creek Mills; James D. Maddaloni, San Francisco; and John F. Maddaloni; Mechanicsburg. She is also survived by a grandson, Alex Maddaloni. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart R. C. Church, 740 Cherry St., West Reading, PA 19611, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Contributions can be made in Jeanne honor to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund at the address above. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019