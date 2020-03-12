|
Jeanne (Heroux) Daecher Jeanne (Heroux) Daecher, of Kutztown, died March 11, 2020 at the age of 80. She was the wife of A. Henry Daecher of Kutztown, with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage on February 4, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, Jeanne was the daughter of the late John Heroux and Elizabeth (Fitzgibbons) Heroux of Lancaster. A graduate of Holy Trinity H.S. in Westfield, NJ, and Millersville State Teachers College in 1961, she was a former elementary school teacher in the Lancaster City and Penn Manor School Districts. After moving to Berks County in 1969, Jeanne became a certified childbirth educator and taught more than 1000 expectant parents for the Berks County Association for Childbirth Education over a period of 12 years. She was retired from Bank of PA, where she was a teller and a training assistant. Jeanne had been a Cub Scout den mother for Troop 147 in Temple and also an assistant Brownie leader. She was a member of, and a fundraiser for, the Muhlenberg Music Association, and a member of the Berks County Association for the Institute of Banking. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are five children: Jeffrey, husband of Roxanne Antonelli Daecher, Indian Mills, NJ; Andrew, husband of Elizabeth Pennino Daecher, San Francisco, CA; Jennifer Daecher Montero, Whitehall, PA; Michael, husband of Anouk Zijlma Daecher, Boulder, CO; and Kristen, wife of Zachary Buchanan, Lititz, PA. There are also ten grandchildren: Annemarie, Marlena and Madeline Daecher, Indian Mills, NJ; Karson and Jackson Daecher, San Francisco, CA; Natalia Montero, Whitehall, PA; Benjamin and Finley Daecher, Boulder, CO; and Zoe and Maya Buchanan, Lititz, PA. Jeanne is also survived by three brothers: John Heroux, husband of Mary Jardullo, Litchfield, NH; James Ray Heroux, husband of Joey Miller Heroux, McVeytown, PA; Gregory Heroux, husband of Joanne Yost Heroux, Vero Beach; FL; one sister, Barbara Heroux, wife of William Neely, San Francisco, CA; and four nieces and four nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Terry, wife of Alvis Ziedonis of Mountain Top, PA. Services will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests will be received for a time of viewing prior to the service starting at 11:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne’s name may be made to Mary’s Shelter, https://marysshelter.org
