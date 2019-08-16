Home

Services

Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
View Map
Jeanne (Werstler) DeAngelo

Jeanne (Werstler) DeAngelo Obituary

Jeanne W. (Werstler) DeAngelo, 91, of

Exeter Twp., passed away on Wednesday,

August 14, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Anna (Yergey) Werstler.

She was the widow of Rocco A. DeAngelo, who died on

November 25, 2009. Together they shared 33 years of

marriage.

Jeanne was employed as a bookkeeper most of her life at the former Pottstown Pipe Products and then by Dreslin and Company before starting her own bookkeeping

company.

Surviving is a sister, Betty Greenwood from Fort

Lauderdale, Fla.; three nephews, one niece, and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth

Linderman who died in 1970; her second husband, David Weisser, who died in 1975; her companion, Richard Kochel, who died in 2015; sisters, Elaine Rosenson and Anna Werstler; and brother, Charles Werstler Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21

Chestnut Street, Mohnton.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude's Hospital.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019
