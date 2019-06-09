Jeanne M. (Lebo) Fiant, 88, formerly of S. Heidelberg Twp., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Jesse N. Fiant, who died Sept. 16, 1998. Jeanne, the

youngest of ten children to the late Henry I. and Anna E. (Kohl) Lebo, was born in Reading.

She is survived by three sons: James E. Fiant, husband of Anne, Norristown; Jeffrey M. Fiant, husband of Elaine, Mohnton; and Jon D. Fiant, husband of Melanie, Marietta, Ga.; six grandchildren: Jonathan, Aaron, Sarah, Jessica, Jonas and Jesse; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anna Mae Snyder.

She was preceded in death by five brothers: Mark, Henry, Alvin, Carl and Charles "Lindy" Lebo; and three sisters: Euphamia Tylka, Joanna Hill and Faye Groff.

She was a member of Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Heidelberg Heritage Society and Encore

Senior Center, Wernersville.

She was a 1948 graduate of Shillington High School. She worked at Harrian House, Wernersville, 1973-1983, Davis Florist, Wernersville, 1983-1998, and Cornerstone, now Nutrition Works, Womelsdorf, 1999-2009. Jeanne was also a volunteer at the Food Bank at the Senior Center,

Wernersville.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14th, at Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1327 Alleghenyville Rd., Mohnton. Visitation with the family will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Friday, at the church.

Burial will be private in Hain's Church Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 301 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602.

Online condolences may be made a

www.lammandwitman.com.



