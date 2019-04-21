Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Franke.

Jeanne R. Franke, 93, of Reading passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Berks Heim.

Born in West Reading, she was the

daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Squibb) Franke. Jeanne was employed as a paralegal for The East Pennsylvania Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists. Jeanne was known for making grape jelly and baking cookies which she gave away as Christmas gifts. She also loved flowers and gardening.

She was predeceased by her sister, Grace Franke.

She is survived by her sister, Marian D. Englehart, wife of Calvin J. Englehart, of Reading; and brother, Edward K. Franke, of Blandon.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Tom Stone will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Birdsboro. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean

Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Kenhorst Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 333 Kenhorst Blvd., Reading, PA 19607.

