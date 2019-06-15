Jeanne Louise (Bricker) Haines, 92,

formerly of Madison Ave., Reading, died June 12, 2019, in the Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

She was married March 4, 1949, to Earl C. Haines, who died March 18, 1981. Born in West Reading, Pa. on November 28, 1926, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Sara P. (Schroeder) Bricker. Jeanne was a 1944 graduate of Reading High School. She was an

active member of Peace Lutheran Church, Reading, where she was a member for over 70 years and was a former

Sunday school teacher and choir member.

Jeanne is survived by two children, Jill L. (Haines) Conrad, of Reading, and Mark A., husband of Karen L. (Capion) Haines, of Spring Township. Other survivors include seven grandchildren: Elizabeth D. (Haines) Leck; Heather L. (Conrad) Johnson; Earl C. Haines; Rebecca J. (Conrad) Del Campo; Sarah J. (Haines) Bowers; Sean W. Haines and Alexis K. Haines. There are also six great grandchildren: Jayden, Rachel, Victoria, Brooklyn, Wyatt and Paul.

Jeanne was predeceased by five siblings: Lee C. Bricker, John H. Bricker Jr., S. Kathryn Keeler, E. William Bricker and Robert A. Bricker.

Services will be held Monday, June 17th, at 11:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m., until time of services. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 1728 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601 or Masonic Charities, c/o Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.



