Jeanne K. (Lorah) Scheneman Jeanne Kathleen (Lorah) Scheneman passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was married for 63 years to the late William A. Scheneman, who passed away on November 12, 2009. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late Lester Kinsey Lorah and Kathryn (Rothenberger) Lorah. She graduated from Shillington High School in 1943, and studied the flute under John Fisher of the Philadelphia Orchestra. Her love of music and art flourished throughout her life, she was a private teacher of the flute and piccolo for over 22 years, as well as twice being the President of the Women’s Committee of the Reading Symphony Orchestra. Her art appreciation showed itself with Jeanne’s lifetime devotion of painting Early American Folk Art. She served lovingly on Episcopal Church Altar Guilds in Washington D.C., Bradenton, FL, and Reading, PA for over 40 years. Jeanne is survived by her children: Rev. Mark A. Scheneman, husband of Dorothy, of Ephrata; John P. Scheneman, husband of Jill, of Lititz; and Kathleen S. Kreitz, wife of Atty. Robert R. Kreitz, of Spring Township; grandchildren: Stephen Scheneman and fiancee Sharon Burke and Kelly Scheneman all of Huntington Beach, Ca; Katherine (Scheneman) Whetstone, wife of Jeffrey, of East Greenville; Amy (Kreitz) Traffas, wife of Richard, of Spring Township; Elisabeth (Scheneman) Massa, wife of Daniel of Wilmington, De; Allison Kreitz, fiancee of Fred Scarpitti of Spring Township; and Peter Scheneman, husband of Mary of Annapolis Md; and six great-grandchildren. Contributions in her memory may be made to Reading Musical Foundation, PO Box 14835, Reading, PA 19612 or St. Albans Episcopal Altar Guild, 2848 St. Albans Dr. Reading, Pa. 19608. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The public will be invited to a memorial service with music that Jeanne loved at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting Jeanne’s family with final arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.