|
|
Jeanne (Ehrgood) Mautz, 64, of Stony Creek Mills, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, in her home.
She was the wife of the late Edward Mautz, who passed away in 2016.
Born in Reading, Pa., she was the
daughter of the late Richard and Gayle (Nonnemacher) Baker. Jeanne graduated from Mt. Penn High School, class of 1973, was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and was also an animal lover. She worked at Boscov's for 45 years.
Jeanne is survived by her brother, Joe; sisters, Karen and Barbara (Michael); sisters-in-law, Donna (Rick) and Diana; brother-in-law, Max; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by brother, Lee; and brothers-in-law, Tim and Butch.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA, 19604. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of
arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019