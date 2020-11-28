1/
Jeannette Behm
Jeannette E. Behm, 83, of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Reading Hospital-Tower Health. She was the beloved companion to Ronald L. Chelius. Born in West Fairview, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry William and Jeannette (Poffenbarger) Long Witman. Jeannette was a graduate of Camp Hill High School and continued her education at both Penn State and Ohio State as a student and an instructor. She was employed as a mortgage lender at First Priority Bank, Reading Trust Co., National Central Bank, Hamilton Bank, Berks County Bank, and Affinity Bank for 45 years, retiring in February, 2013. Jeannette served as a volunteer at United Way for many years. She was an avid book reader. In addition to her companion Ronald, Jeannette is survived by two children: Jacqueline A. (Behm) Beck, Shillington; and Jeffery A., husband of Dianne Behm, Sinking Spring; and three step children: Eric, husband of Deb Chelius, Elizabethtown; Kyle, husband of Kristin Chelius, Chalfont; and Daryl, husband of Jessica Chelius, Stevens. Nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her lovable cat Zoey also survive her. Jeannette was predeceased by her father-in-law, David Long, her lovable cat Zane, and many cousins. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeannette’s honor to either the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, or Humane Society of Berks County - Reading Lindy Scholar Center, 1801 N 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
