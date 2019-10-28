Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeb Livengood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeb Livengood


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeb Livengood Obituary
Jeb R. Livengood, 44, of Reading, passed away Saturday, October 26, at his residence, from natural causes.. Jeb was born in Reading, Pa., on August 3, 1975, a son of Donna D. (Donmoyer) Livengood, of Reading, Pa., and the late Robert B. Livengood. He was a 1993 graduate of Exeter High School. He worked as a security guard at Boscov’s before his disability. Jeb is also survived by his mother, Donna Livengood; and a sister, Jilliaine S. Livengood, companion of Micah Running, of York, Pa. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 31, at Feeney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Feeney Funeral Home 625 N 4th Street, Reading, PA 19601, to help defray funeral expenses. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now