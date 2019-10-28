|
|
Jeb R. Livengood, 44, of Reading, passed away Saturday, October 26, at his residence, from natural causes.. Jeb was born in Reading, Pa., on August 3, 1975, a son of Donna D. (Donmoyer) Livengood, of Reading, Pa., and the late Robert B. Livengood. He was a 1993 graduate of Exeter High School. He worked as a security guard at Boscov’s before his disability. Jeb is also survived by his mother, Donna Livengood; and a sister, Jilliaine S. Livengood, companion of Micah Running, of York, Pa. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 31, at Feeney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Feeney Funeral Home 625 N 4th Street, Reading, PA 19601, to help defray funeral expenses. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019