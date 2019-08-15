Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
Jeff Woodall Obituary

James Jeffrey "Jeff" Woodall, 56,,

of Fleetwood passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Baltimore, Md. he was the son of the late Rae R. (Heilman) Woodall and

Noble J. Woodall, a resident at The

Lutheran Home at Topton.

Jeff graduated from Owen J. Roberts High School in 1981 and later graduated from Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. ,with an associate's degree in culinary

sciences.

Jeff was employed as Food Service Director at Fleetwood Area School District for the past 15 years. He previously worked in the same capacity for Antietam School District and similarly at Cabela's in Hamburg. He held various jobs in the food service industry over the years. Jeff was an

active member of the Berks County Republican

Committee, loved going to the beach, mowing grass and

listening to music. He enjoyed attending concerts,

especially Styx, and was an avid Penn State Football fan. Jeff was a very proud father and loved his family. He was

incredibly proud of his daughter, Paige.

Surviving in addition to his father is a daughter, Paige M. Woodall, Fleetwood; a brother, Noble W. Woodall II,

husband of Kara, East Coventry Twp.; four sisters: Patricia W. (Woodall) Peiffer, wife of David, Trenton, N.J., Susan R. (Woodall) Ottolini, wife of Duane, Barto; Lisa Y. (Woodall) Viola, wife of Vincent, Macungie; and Jennifer L. (Woodall) Peterson, Ridgefield, Conn.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his ex-wife, Lisa M. Jozwiak, Blandon.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport. Burial will be private at the

convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: The Caron Foundation Attn: Caron Development Office, 243 N. Galen Hall Rd. Wernersville, PA 19565. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
