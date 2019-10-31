|
Jeffrey A. Adam, 64, formerly of Albany Twp., passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Topton Lutheran Home where he was a resident. He was the wife of Gladys A. (Adam) Adam. They were married March 21, 1981 and celebrated 38 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Marguerite E. (Engle) Adam Schmeltzle, Allentown, and the late Lester C. Adam. Jeffrey was a member of Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, Windsor Twp. Jeffrey graduated from Kutztown High School in 1973. He worked at Caloric, Topton, Berks Products, Kutztown, and last worked as a truck driver for Red Star Express, Allentown, for 20 years. He loved hunting, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Jr., and loved watching the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a life member of Perry and Lenhartsville Game Associations and was also a member of Hamburg Game Association. Surviving in addition to his mother and his wife are two sons, Todd R. Adam, husband of Laura, Orwigsburg, and Travis P. Adam, husband of Angel, Godfrey, Illinois; three grandchildren: Harper, Jordan and Mallory; and two sisters, Sharon (Adam) Daugherty, wife of Ken, Marion Center, and Lori (Adam) Luckenbill, wife of Richard, Bowers. He was predeceased by his step-father, Paul H. Schmeltzle. Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, 2150 Old Route 22, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Frieden’s Cemetery, Lenhartsville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019