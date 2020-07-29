Jeffrey A. Keller Jeffrey A. Keller, 73, devoted husband, supportive father, and loving grandfather went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by family in his home. Jeff was born on February 6, 1947 in Reading, PA to Leon J. Keller and Grace M. (Hollenbach) Keller of West Lawn, PA. He was predeceased by his brother Michael L. Keller of Wyomissing, PA. Jeff is survived by his wife Karen (Yorgey) of 45 years and his sons Cory J. Keller (Jennifer) of Blue Bell, PA, Joshua M. Keller (Lindsey) of Austin, TX and Brett A. Keller (Terese) of Flemington, NJ , and his grandchildren Layla, Brynn, Samuel, Emmie, Carson, Vivian, Shane, Matthew and Chase. Jeff attended the Wilson School District where he excelled as an athlete. He was awarded a full athletic baseball scholarship to Temple University. He earned his degree in physical education and obtained a position in the Reading School District as a teacher. He went on to receive graduate degrees from East Stroudsburg and Lehigh Universities. He moved into administrative roles in the Reading School District and Tulpehocken High School. In 1987 he became principal for Exeter Township High School, where he served proudly for 18 years. He retired from that role in 2005. He then served as an adjunct professor at Alvernia University. Jeff devoted his life to service through his family, education, and to his church, New Life Bible Fellowship Church in Oley, PA. He was a longtime member and served as an elder there for almost 20 years. Jeff was known for his love of sports. He pitched for Temple baseball and was a self-proclaimed master of the knuckle curveball. He remained active his entire life and enjoyed golf, swimming, running, biking, tennis, basketball and watching baseball. He especially enjoyed doing these things with his three sons. He spent many years as a little league coach as well as an umpire and referee. Jeff Keller will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a selfless, strong and overall good guy with a positive outlook on most anything. Those who were blessed to call him by name will carry the gift of having had him in their lives forever. Burial service will be private to the family at Forest Hills Cemetery in Exeter Township. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a future date. A memorial page has been created for personal messages at www.weremember.com/jeffrey-keller/9t5t/memories
Contributions in honor of Jeff can be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society