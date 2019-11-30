|
Jeffrey B. Frank, M.D., 73, of Wyomissing, passed away on Friday morning, November 29, 2019, in Reading Hospital. Dr. Frank was the husband of Deborah (Linker) Frank, married 51 years. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Lewis and Sadye Frank. Dr. Frank was a board certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology practicing over 40 years up until his passing An avid soccer player with a passion for wrestling, he coached soccer and wrestling for the Wyomissing School District for 35 years. He served as a Major in the U.S. Army. Aside from his wife, he is survived by his three children: Joshua, Noah and Laura Frank; and five grandchildren Services will be held from Kesher Zion Synagogue, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment will be in Kesher Zion Cemetery. Henninger Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019