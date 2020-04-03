|
Jeffrey S. Guzanowski, 49, of Schaefferstown, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Michael and Patricia (Drouin) Guzanowski. Jeff graduated from Reading High School, ’88. Jeff was a supervisor at C&S Wholesale Grocers Logistics, Robesonia. Jeff was a passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys, which was a passion that made him stand out in his family. He also enjoyed all types of horror files throughout his life. He is survived by his brother, Brian Guzanowski, of Portsmouth, R.I.; and nephew, Zachary Guzanowski, of Bel Air, Md. Jeff’s family asks that contributions in his memory be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Services for Jeffrey will be private at the convenience of his family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Tributes, condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020