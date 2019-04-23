Jeffrey Allen Heydt, 58, died peacefully in his Pike

Township residence.

Born April 13, 1961, in West Reading, he was a son of Leon M. and Eleanor O. (Haas) Heydt, with whom he resided.

He was a 1979 graduate of Oley Valley High School.

Jeffrey was formerly employed as a machine operator with Parker, Bernville, where he worked for over 10 years.

He enjoyed racing and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughter,

Amber Heydt, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; his siblings, Audrey L., wife of Jeffrey S. Hinkle, of Leesport, and Michael L. Heydt, companion of Debbie Hammill, of Gilbertsville; two nieces, Shelby Griffith and Haley Heydt; and a nephew, Nicholas Heydt.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements.




