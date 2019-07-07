Jeffrey L. "Duke" Hoover, 63, formerly of Spring Twp., died suddenly on July 5th at Berks Heim where he had resided for

almost 4 years.

He will now be joining Gracie and Dad, who are waiting for him in heaven. He was born December 20,1955, in Reading, Pa. Duke was the son of the late Victor L. Hoover and Betty "Gracie" (Thompson) Hoover.

He is survived by his loving, devoted sister,Vicki Hoover, Spring Twp.; and his other sisters, Karen, Doris and

Kalbach; and his cats, Lenny and Squiggy.

Jeff attended the Special Education Center and

graduated from special ed in Womelsdorf. He was

employed for 34 years at the Blind Association of Berks County, where he was their head "rat trap packer."

Jeff was an avid Elvis fan who knew everything about Elvis. He visited Graceland several times. His hobbies

included exercising, listening to cd's, watching every

episode of "Little House on the Prairie" at least 25 times, WWE and reading his Bible. Jeff was a member of St. John's Hains UCC. Duke loved to travel. He went with his parents to the Phillies spring training for many years. He became "one of the girls," with Vicki and her friends, going to

concerts, NYC to see Broadway shows, Cape Cod, Key West and Ocean City, New Jersey and Las Vegas.

Vicki wishes to thank the entire staffs of Essick

Commons and B-1, at Berks Heim, for their excellent,

loving care that they extended to Jeff during his stay.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Jeff's name to:

Activities Coordinator of B-1 at Berks Heim, for patient use, 1011 Berks Rd., Leesport, Pa. 19533.

Services from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading, on Wednesday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign online register at

www.sandersfuneral.com.



