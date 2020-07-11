Jeffrey Hottenstein

Jeffrey A. Hottenstein, 45, of Mertztown, passed away while in the company of his family on July 8, 2020 at his residence after a long illness. Born in Topton, PA, he was the son of Jean (Leibensperger) Hottenstein of Topton and the late Melvin Hottenstein. He was the husband of Jessica (Touhsaent) Hottenstein who survives him. A graduate of Brandywine High School, class of 1992, he worked as a self employed finish carpenter until his illness. In addition to his wife, Jessica and his mother Jean, Jeffrey is survived by his 2 children, Samantha and Gavin Hottenstein and his siblings Michael Hottenstein of Fleetwood, Connie Derr of Lehighton, Brian Geist of Beauford, GA, Donna Dartaizos of Kutztown, Tracy Gangaway of Reading and Troy Hottenstein of Fleetwood. Services and interment are private. Friends and relatives are invited to view the web broadcast of his services that will take place on Saturday, July 11th at 11 Am at JohnPFeeney.Com
A special fund is being set up to provide funding for his children's future education.
