Jeffrey L. Huseman, 59, of Womelsdorf, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on January 23, 2020, in his residence. Born in Reading, he was the son of Warren Huseman and the late Faye (Bricker) Huseman. Jeffrey was the husband of Kelley (Hilton) Huseman, and they shared 33 years of marriage. Jeffrey was an avid hunter and fisher, enjoyed kayaking and scuba diving, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Kelley, and father, Warren, Jeffrey is survived by his children, Jessica (Huseman) Fisher, wife of Zachary, of Wernersville; and Rebecca Huseman, wife of Avery Axel, of Philadelphia; his grandchildren: Jackson, Joshua and Briar; and his siblings: Wendy Melcher, Lori Price, Sherri Bohn and Michael Huseman. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his siblings, Rick Huseman and Randy Huseman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gift of Life, either online at www.giftoflife.org/contrib, or mailed to 401 N 3rd St. Philadelphia, PA 19123. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
