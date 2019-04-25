Jeffrey L. Kauffman, 61, passed away peacefully in his Temple home on

Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with his loving daughters by his side, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of

Barbara (Feltenberger) Cauff, and the late Donald

Kauffman, and stepson of William Cauff.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, where he excelled in cross country and track. He still holds the school record for the mile run with a time of 4:25 and was on the 4x880 relay team with a record time of 8:15. Jeff was an avid Philadelphia sports fan passionately following the Eagles, Phillies and Sixers.

Family always came first to Jeff and he truly loved his daughters … and his granddogs. He enjoyed traveling with his family especially to Ocean City, MD., in the summers. He was also a great dad, extremely supportive of his "girls," and would do absolutely anything to help them.

Jeff had a great sense of humor and was hard-working, strong-willed and extremely punctual: "If you're not 10

minutes early, you're already late."

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Danielle, Shillington; and Brittany, Birdsboro; as well as his sister, Sherry, Mundelein, Ill.; his niece and nephew, Carissa and Bradley; and his beloved granddogs: Mia, Cole and Finn.

He was predeceased by his brother, Glenn.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, followed by inurnment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



