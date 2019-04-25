Jeffrey Kauffman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Kauffman.
Service Information
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA
19560
(610)-921-2225
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Jeffrey L. Kauffman, 61, passed away peacefully in his Temple home on

Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with his loving daughters by his side, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of

Barbara (Feltenberger) Cauff, and the late Donald

Kauffman, and stepson of William Cauff.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, where he excelled in cross country and track. He still holds the school record for the mile run with a time of 4:25 and was on the 4x880 relay team with a record time of 8:15. Jeff was an avid Philadelphia sports fan passionately following the Eagles, Phillies and Sixers.

Family always came first to Jeff and he truly loved his daughters … and his granddogs. He enjoyed traveling with his family especially to Ocean City, MD., in the summers. He was also a great dad, extremely supportive of his "girls," and would do absolutely anything to help them.

Jeff had a great sense of humor and was hard-working, strong-willed and extremely punctual: "If you're not 10

minutes early, you're already late."

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Danielle, Shillington; and Brittany, Birdsboro; as well as his sister, Sherry, Mundelein, Ill.; his niece and nephew, Carissa and Bradley; and his beloved granddogs: Mia, Cole and Finn.

He was predeceased by his brother, Glenn.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, followed by inurnment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.