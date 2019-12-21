|
Jeffrey A. Klinger Sr, 66, of Flying Hills, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was the loving husband of Michele L. (Kline) Klinger with whom he shared 26 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Harry W. and Catherine F. (Garman) Klinger. After graduating from Reading High School in 1971, Jeffrey worked as a production supervisor at Dana Corporation in Reading for 18 years and at Conestoga Wood Specialists in East Earl for 11 years. He was an avid amateur bowler for more than 30 years, a proud little league baseball coach for many years with Northwest Athletic Association and enjoyed watching his beloved Phillies and Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish teams. Later in life Jeffrey joined Alsace Lutheran Church where he became an active member serving both as Vice President of the church council and head of the property committee dedicating his time to the advancement of the church’s mission. In addition to his loving wife Michele, he is survived by his son – Jeffrey A. Klinger Jr. and daughter-in-law Taryn L. (Keim) Klinger as well as a granddaughter MacKenzie H. Klinger. He also leaves behind several cousins and other close family members. The family, as well as Jeffrey before he passed, wanted to sincerely thank everyone who called on him during his final days. After a long and difficult struggle with his condition, he was so very grateful for the friends and family that took time to make his time remaining as enjoyable as possible. Additionally, the family is extremely grateful to the caregivers, doctors and nurses who treated Jeffrey’s condition and allowed him to enjoy his life to the fullest. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Richard Nelson, at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. The Celebration of Jeffrey’s life will continue at a gathering immediately following at Juliana’s Italian Restaurant, 776 Fritztown Rd., Sinking Spring. Those wishing to remember Jeffrey in a special way can contribute to help defray his medical expenses. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019