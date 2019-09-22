Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc.
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Meyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Meyer Obituary

Jeffrey A. Meyer, 66, of Lenhartsville, passed away suddenly on Thursday,

September 19, 2019, in Lehigh Valley

Hospital, Salisbury Township.

He was the loving husband of Valerie L. (Wright) Meyer, whom he married on

September 27, 1997. Born in Allentown, Jeff was a son of the late Richard C. and Georgia D. (Harwick) Meyer.

He was a graduate of Salisbury High School, Allentown, and attended Bowman Technical School, Lancaster,

graduating in 1971. Jeff was a bench jeweler specializing in gold and platinum. He was the owner and operator of J.A. Meyer Fine Jewelry in Kutztown for 42 years. Jeff was a proud supporter of the Kutztown community and recently joined the Kingsmen group. He had a love for cars

especially his own street rod, a Dodge Magnum. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family especially making the best memories with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed swearing at his favorite football team …The Eagles and

being a jokester.

In addition to his wife, Valerie, Jeff is survived by his two children, Jade H. (Meyer), wife of Devin O. Licklider,

Fredericksburg, Va.; and Kai L. (Meyer), wife of Bruce H. Bortz, Mertztown; five grandchildren: Kade Meyer, Cali Bortz, Cassi Bortz, Keely Licklider and Ireland Licklider; and a great-granddaughter, Kaidyn Smith. He is also

survived by a sister, Linda A. (Meyer), wife of David W. Thatcher, Hellertown; and a brother, Dennis P., husband of Duffy Meyer, Palmyra, Va.; and two nieces, Jessica M.

Meyer, Emmaus; and Amy E. Thatcher, Allentown.

A memorial service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Ludwick

Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Dr. Joseph A. Piscitelli, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home.

The family requests contributions be made in Jeff's memory to The , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or online at www.heart.org/donate.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be

recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ludwick Funeral Homes
Download Now