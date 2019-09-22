|
Jeffrey A. Meyer, 66, of Lenhartsville, passed away suddenly on Thursday,
September 19, 2019, in Lehigh Valley
Hospital, Salisbury Township.
He was the loving husband of Valerie L. (Wright) Meyer, whom he married on
September 27, 1997. Born in Allentown, Jeff was a son of the late Richard C. and Georgia D. (Harwick) Meyer.
He was a graduate of Salisbury High School, Allentown, and attended Bowman Technical School, Lancaster,
graduating in 1971. Jeff was a bench jeweler specializing in gold and platinum. He was the owner and operator of J.A. Meyer Fine Jewelry in Kutztown for 42 years. Jeff was a proud supporter of the Kutztown community and recently joined the Kingsmen group. He had a love for cars
especially his own street rod, a Dodge Magnum. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family especially making the best memories with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed swearing at his favorite football team …The Eagles and
being a jokester.
In addition to his wife, Valerie, Jeff is survived by his two children, Jade H. (Meyer), wife of Devin O. Licklider,
Fredericksburg, Va.; and Kai L. (Meyer), wife of Bruce H. Bortz, Mertztown; five grandchildren: Kade Meyer, Cali Bortz, Cassi Bortz, Keely Licklider and Ireland Licklider; and a great-granddaughter, Kaidyn Smith. He is also
survived by a sister, Linda A. (Meyer), wife of David W. Thatcher, Hellertown; and a brother, Dennis P., husband of Duffy Meyer, Palmyra, Va.; and two nieces, Jessica M.
Meyer, Emmaus; and Amy E. Thatcher, Allentown.
A memorial service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Ludwick
Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Dr. Joseph A. Piscitelli, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home.
The family requests contributions be made in Jeff's memory to The , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or online at www.heart.org/donate.
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be
recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.