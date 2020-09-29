Jeffrey N. Bond Jeffrey N. Bond, 72, of Kempton, PA. passed away peacefully on the evening of September 27, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Allentown, PA., he was the son of the late Nevin A. and Marian E. (Fetherolf) Bond. As an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country earning several medals, including three purple hearts. He was a 1966 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and later worked at Deka Battery Corporation for many years until retiring in 2013. He was a member and former cemetery board member of the New Bethel Church in Kempton, PA. Jeffrey will be remembered for the quiet way that he enjoyed life. He had an amazing ability to recall facts and enjoyed playing Blackjack. He also looked forward to breakfasts with his fellow veterans. He was one of six children. Survivors include his daughter, Katie M. Bond of Harrington, DE.; sons, Matthew C. Bond of Reinholds, PA., and Christopher M. (Vickie) Bond of Fleetwood, PA.; brothers, Gary E. (Jan) Bond of Kutztown, PA., David M. (Deborah) Bond and Jonathan C. (Kelly) Bond both of Kempton, PA.; sister, Rosemary (Jay) Drey of Topton, PA.; sister-in-law, Riemke Bond of Kempton, PA.; six grandchildren, Nathanial, Andrew, Abigail, Keagan, Skyli, and Jesse. He was predeceased by his brother, Brian A. Bond. As a loving parent, grandparent, brother, son, and friend, Jeffrey will be greatly missed as his memory lives on. His funeral service will be held on October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the New Bethel Church, 135 New Bethel Church Road Kempton, PA. 19529, with a calling hour to begin at 9:30 AM. Interment, with military honors, in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Rebecca G. Sausser will officiate. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to Kutztown HOBOS at 325 Trexler Ave Kutztown, PA 19530. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.